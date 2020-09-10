1/1
Dorothy Marie Conner
Dorothy Marie Conner

Maineville - (nee Healey) age 85, passed away on September 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Dorothy was born in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Canton McKinely High School. A resident of Maineville, Ohio, Dorothy also resided in Centerville, Ohio and Naperville, Illinois. Dorothy volunteered for numerous charities throughout her lifetime, was an avid reader and loved animals. Devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years Bernard Conner, children Tim(MaryAnn) Conner of Liberty Township, Ohio and Laura(Gerry) Heywood of Naperville, Illinois, Grandchildren Natalie, Kevin and Kyle Conner of Liberty Township, Ohio and Sister Lois Bonasera(Healey) of Tarpan Springs, Florida. Proceeded in death by father James Healey, mother Gertrude Healey and sister Patricia Healey. Memorial Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home. 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Blessing at 11AM. All are welcome to join in celebrating Dorothy's life. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Humane Association of Warren County




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
