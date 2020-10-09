Dorothy Marie 'Dee' Fagedes
Green Township - (Fitzburgh) passed into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, October 9, 2020 just after the family celebrated her 88th Birthday. Beloved wife of Harry E. Fagedes for over 60 years who passed away in 2016. Loving and devoted mother of Kathleen Rork (Christopher St. John), COL Kevin Fagedes (USA-Ret), Dr. Jennifer (Dr. John) Garrity, James Fagedes (Wendi Watson). Devoted grandmother of Rachel Fagedes, CPT Alexis Fagedes USA, John Joseph Garrity (Rachel), and Samuel Garrity. Also survived by her sisters - Rosie Erman and Eileen Fitzburgh, her special brother in law Bill Erman, plus many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents William and Alice Fitzburgh of Lancaster Ohio, and her sister Patricia Favret. Dee was born in Jersey City, NJ, relocated with her family to Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Little Flower High School. She attended the College of St. Mary of the Springs, now Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio, when her family relocated to Lancaster, Ohio. While in college, she met the love of her life, Harry Fagedes on a blind date, married, and traveled to meet her new husband in Greece, Italy and Switzerland as he served as a naval officer aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid. With degrees in both art and music, Dee excelled as both a piano teacher and as an accomplished artist in all mediums - pastel, watercolor, acrylic, and oils. Her artwork won numerous awards in juried competitions throughout Ohio and Kentucky. Most importantly, Dee was a devoted Christian woman and had a great love for Jesus Christ and his mother, the Virgin Mary. Expected not to have children due to surgery at a young age, her prayers to St. Gerard had miraculous results with her beloved children and grandchildren. Dee had many friends who she greatly loved; she will be missed by all that knew her. The Family would like to thank Dee's many doctors and nurses for their loving care. Visitation is at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45238, on Wednesday, October 14 from 9:30 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with internment following at St. Joseph Cemetery 4500 Foley Road, Cincinnati Ohio 45238. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Donations can be made to the charity of choice
including: Our Lady of Lourdes School, Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pro-Life, and the Woman's Art Club of Cincinnati. www.bjmeyer.com