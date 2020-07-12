1/1
Dorothy Marion (Ball) Bond
Dorothy Marion (Ball) Bond

Winchester, KY - Dorothy Marion (Ball) Bond, age 88, of Winchester, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at UK Medical Center. She was born the daughter of the late James L. and Margie (Leger) Ball on November 16, 1931 in Morning View, KY. Dorothy loved to quilt, having made hundreds of quilts over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bond; grandson, Gideon Bond; sisters, Irene Longworth, Ruby Ball, Virginia Elmore, and Barbara McCracken; brother, Major Ball; and son-in-law, Benjamin Fox. She is survived by her loving children, Donna (Douglas) Kuhn, Patty (Gary) Ellis, Raymond (Penelope) Bond Jr., Jeffrey (Carolyn) Bond, and Christina Fox; 21 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Kat Humphries, James Ball, Linda Setters, Betty Haskamp, Paul Ball, Rosie Chinn, and Patty Rich. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirement we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing. Please be prepared for a possible waiting line as we will be closely monitoring the occupancy in order to promote a safe environment for all those attending. The family asks that all those attending wear face coverings. For more information or to leave the family an online condolence message please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
