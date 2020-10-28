Dorothy Molumby Perkins Van Lieu
Cincinnati - Dorothy was born in New York City, daughter of Frank Smith and Marie LaRotonda Smith among 2 brothers: Joseph Smith and Frank Smith. Her family was expanded to include her step mother, Rose Rita Grieco Smith, and brother Albert Smith, all preceding Dottie in death. Her early years strengthened her to take many of life's tragedies with grace and dignity. She turned her woes into blessing, teaching her to care and protect those around her. Many of the people who have had their lives' touched by Dottie would speak to her joy and smile, unknowing of her scars. Dottie danced through life in the most beautiful heels and dresses, bowling each week with a hop in every toss down the lane and taught us all a thing or two about playing cards with the best. She enjoyed traveling the world and posed for her loving husband while he took pictures at every stop. She was thankful for each day and lived her life to its fullest surrounded by many family and friends. Her generosity and abundance of love will be missed by so many.
Dottie is survived by her Husband, Harry E. Van Lieu and five (5) children: J. John Molumby, Kathy Greene (Cort Greene), Paul Sundrup, Valerie Brown (Mike Brown), and Lisa Sletten (Mark Sletten). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren before parting. Known as Dottie, Mom, Grandma, Gigi and Aunt Dorothy, she will be remembered with a smile and celebrated with stories passed on.
Memorial Service will be held at Springdale Church of Nazarene on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, please forward donations to St. Jude Hospital, Little Brother Little Sisters, or Hospice of Cincinnati
.