Dorothy Pence
Walton, KY - Dorothy Mae Pence, age 90, of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY. She was born the daughter of the late John Jefferson and Rosie (Bowles) Moore on May 16, 1928 in Mt. Sterling, KY. Dorothy loved to garden, was a great cook, and enjoyed going to yard sales. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Pence; her baby, Rosemary Pence; and her siblings. Dorothy is survived by devoted and loving daughters, Gail (Teddie) Bowen and Donna (Donnie) Boyers; grandchildren Greg (Misty) Bowen, Amber (Brian) Burgemeir, Emily (Brian) McBee, and Madonna (Mike) Epling; great-grandchildren Molly and Maggie Burgemeir, Bella Bowen, Miley and Maelyn McBee and Landon, Lane, and Cecilia Epling. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9AM until the time of the funeral service 11AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton at 45 N Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Walton, 47 S Main St, Walton, KY 41094 or Grassy Creek Christian Creek, 6884 Hwy 17 North, Demossville, KY 41033. For directions, to order flowers, to view the Life Tribute Video, or leave a condolence for the family please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019