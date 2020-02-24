|
Dorothy Pettit Brunker
Falmouth - Dorothy L. Pettit Brunker (93) of Falmouth, KY passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the River Valley Nursing Home. Dorothy was born in Butler, KY on September 29, 1926 daughter of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Sharp Ashcraft. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Pettit, second husband Wallace Brunker, step son Larry Brunker, brother Johnny Ashcraft, sisters Lorretta Gulick, Mary Hutchinson, brothers in law Harold Hutchinson and Ron Wulfekamp. Survivors include sons Frank and Tom Pettit, step children Phyllis Brown and Steven Brunker, brother Arthur (Pat) Ashcraft, sister Juanita Wulfekamp, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral Services will be held 11am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Dorothy's final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to Concord Cemetery or Butler Cemetery. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020