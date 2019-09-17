Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Saint Stephen Cemetery
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Phirman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Phirman


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Phirman Obituary
Dorothy Phirman

Alexandria - Dorothy Mae Phirman (nee Schmidt), 96, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hyde Park Care Center, Cincinnati, OH. She was born July 14, 1923 in Dayton, KY to her parents, the late Leonard and the late Marie (Boschert) Schmidt. She was a homemaker, and she also worked at Wadsworth Watch Case Company and Newport National Bank. Dorothy was very devoted to her Faith and family. She was a member of Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring and Saint Mary's Ladies Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Phirman, a sister, Virginia Meyer and a son-in-law, Tom Owens. Dorothy is survived by her six children: Cindy Owens Hope (George), Dennis Phirman (Phyllis), Mike Phirman (Cathy), Rockie Schultz (Ken), Marsha Gerhardstein (Dave) and Rhonda Hickman (Rob); brother, Raymond Schmidt; 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 17 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Wednesday at Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Interment will follow in Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Saint Mary Ladies Society, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be made at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
