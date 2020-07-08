1/
Dorothy Proudfit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Proudfit

Mason - Dorothy G. Proudfit, devoted mother of son David (Linda), cherished grandmother of Matthew (Molly) and dear great-grandmother of Graham and Claire passed away July 6, 2020. She was 99. Formerly from Pennsylvania, she and her husband William (deceased) moved to Mason, OH in 1994. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Loveland. A graveside service will be held in Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Mount Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of her older son, William G. Proudfit. Condolences and live-streaming capability can be left and seen at shortenandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Royal Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved