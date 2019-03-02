|
Dorothy Pulliam
Brooksville - Dorothy Jean Pulliam (nee Baldwin), 89, Brooksville, KY, formerly of Camp Springs, KY passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Pulliam and a daughter, Denise Pulliam. She is survived by two sons, Terry (Tessa) Pulliam and Roy (Theresa) Pulliam; four grandchildren, Chris (Deborah) Pulliam, Jeremy Bradford, Ezra Pulliam and Mariasha Pulliam; three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Katie and Christen Pulliam; brother-in-law, Ken (Jean) Pulliam Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019