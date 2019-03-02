Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Brooksville - Dorothy Jean Pulliam (nee Baldwin), 89, Brooksville, KY, formerly of Camp Springs, KY passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Pulliam and a daughter, Denise Pulliam. She is survived by two sons, Terry (Tessa) Pulliam and Roy (Theresa) Pulliam; four grandchildren, Chris (Deborah) Pulliam, Jeremy Bradford, Ezra Pulliam and Mariasha Pulliam; three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Katie and Christen Pulliam; brother-in-law, Ken (Jean) Pulliam Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019
