Dorothy Purcell
(nee Hahn)
Ft. Thomas - Dorothy Purcell (nee Hahn), 100, of Carmel Manor, Ft Thomas, KY, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019.
Dorothy was a retired cashier with Mabley & Carew dept. store in Cincinnati and a 30+ year member of St Stephen Parish in Newport Kentucky, where she served many years as a lunchroom helper, Girl Scout Leader, and founding member of the St Stephens Mother's Club and Homemakers. She was also active in the Newport Catholic Mother's Club, the Woodlawn Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary and worked 25 years as a volunteer at the St Luke Hospital gift shop. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Purcell, her stillborn daughter Jean, her sister Joan Hartman and her son-in law Gary Simpson. She is survived by her son Jim (Kathy) Purcell of Union, KY, her daughter Pat Simpson of Burlington, KY, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday February 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St Stephen's Church (Holy Spirit Parish), Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at St Stephen's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Dr., Ft Thomas, KY, 41075. Neidhard-Minges funeral home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019