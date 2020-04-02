|
Dorothy Richards
Guilford, IN - Dorothy Richards, age 64, of Guilford, IN passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 29, surrounded by loved ones. Dorothy will be greatly missed by lifetime partner, John Brielmaier, her mother, Connie Bahrs of Mt. Healthy, her siblings Carol (Roger) Moorhead of Toledo, OH, Pat (Steve) Schmidt of Sunman, IN and Tom (Renee) Bahrs of Mt. Healthy, OH; her nieces and nephews Jenny, Angie, Mandy, Kyrie, Simon, Leigh, Drew, Sammy and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Bahrs and her brother Fred Bahrs, Jr.
Dorothy, a University of Cincinnati graduate, was raised in Mt. Healthy and lived much of her life in Mt. Lookout before moving to Indiana 7 years ago to be closer to her place of employment. Dorothy was a materials manager and project launch coordinator for PMC Smart Solutions.
Together for nearly 30 years, Dorothy and John Brielmaier, shared an enviable life. They met on a houseboat trip to Lake Cumberland when they were put in charge of making dinner. She would tease him for years to come about how he tried to tell her "how to cut the vegetables" that first night. At that time, he did not know what a great cook she was. Through the years Dorothy and John spent as much time as possible boating at Cumberland and Norris Lakes, or "camping on the water" as they called it. She loved to cook while boating and outfitted the boat with the tools to make this possible. Dorothy frequently arranged trips for their group of friends with whom they traveled. She planned the menu, oversaw all the cooking and would be fondly called "Sergeant Major" for taking charge when needed. The Smoky Mountains, to see the spring wildflowers, and Yosemite National Parks were two of her favorite hiking/nature destinations. Dorothy & John had good times skiing, enjoying trips to Colorado and California as members of the Cincinnati Ski Club. Dorothy took many trips to Hilton Head Island with friends to indulge her joy in golfing. Dorothy was a gardener, she even loved mowing the grass. She also enjoyed woodworking and making stained glass. She was an excellent seamstress making quilts, some of her own clothes and even wedding dresses. Dorothy's tenacity to follow through on any project is a trait many will remember well. Loved by everyone, Dorothy was the matriarch of the family and looked out for each of them. Last summer she was fortunate enough to take a two-week RV trip out west with her sister and nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass for the family will be held in her honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a . To offer online condolences, please visit www.andres-wuestefeldfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020