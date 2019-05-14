Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Blue Ash - Dorothy M. Ries (nee Feith), devoted wife of the late Philip Ries, loving mother of P. Jerome Ries, Stephen A. Ries, and Dr. Penelope A. Ries, dear grandmother to 7, great-grandmother to 12, dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Passed away May 9, age 97. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16 from 9:30-10:30AM with service to follow at Thomas-Justin Memorial (7500 Montgomery Road 45236). Interment at Gate of Heaven. Mrs. Ries and her husband were the owners of Blue Ash Hardware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597 (45236). Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
