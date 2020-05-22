Dorothy Roesner
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Roesner

Cincinnati - Dorothy Mae Roesner (nee Trainor) beloved wife of the late Harry Roesner. Loving mother of Margaret (Lee) Widmer, Ray (Diane) Roesner and Barbara Roesner. Devoted grandmother of Colin (Emily Ohneck), Devon (Alfie Wu) and Zoe Widmer (Jude Perillo), Ryan, Maury and Christian Roesner. Great-grandmother of Mei Widmer. Dear sister of Hilda Murray, and the late Bob, Jim, David and Tom Trainor. Passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Age 89. Visitation Thursday, May 28th from 5-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 29th at 10AM, at St. Ann Catholic Church (Groesbeck). Private burial Monday, June 1st. Donations may be made to St Joseph Orphanage. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
