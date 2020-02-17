Services
Crescent Springs - Dorothy Rose Mayleben Brinker passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, Kentucky. Mrs. Brinker was the oldest of 4 children and was born on May 20,1923 to the late Alphonsus and Alberta Geisen Mayleben. She married Arnold George Brinker on February 7, 1945 and together they raised 8 children; Susan Mullins, Arlene (Tom) Luebbe, Thomas (Nancy) Brinker, Michael (Terry) Brinker, Gregory Brinker, Barry Brinker, Anthony Brinker, and Janet (Hal) Franke. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was a life - long member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Ft. Mitchell Kentucky and a tireless volunteer in the Parish, working on the Seminary Guild Ball for years and in the Parish Kitchen. Mrs. Brinker will be dearly missed by her large, extended family and her bridge partners at Madonna Manor. She was a graceful, sophisticated, deeply religious lady who was as inspiration to those around her. No Visitation. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am, Tuesday February 25, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky with a Celebration of Her life in the Undercroft immediately following Mass. The family has requested memorials be offered in the form of Masses for the repose of her Soul. Arrangements are being handled by Middendorf Funeral Home, Ft. Wright, Kentucky. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
