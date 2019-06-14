|
Dorothy Ruckelhausen
Cincinnati - Dorothy Elizabeth Ruckelhausen, age 94, unexpectedly passed away on June 4, 2019, with all her family present. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Zuleger in 1986; and her second husband George Ruckelhausen in 1999. Dorothy was the loving mother of Michele Shirley, Bruce Zuleger and Gregory Zuleger; grandmother of two, John Zuleger and Suzanne LaRosa. Dorothy retired secretary from Northwest Schools Houston Elementary, enjoyed traveling, local sports, and tennis. All services will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org. Memorials may be made in her name to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 14, 2019