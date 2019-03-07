|
|
Dorothy Schnitzler
Butler - Dorothy Elizabeth Schnitzler (nee Thomas), 91, of Butler, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Select Medical, Fort Thomas, KY. Dorothy was a homemaker. Dorothy is survived by four children: Sherry Beyersdorfer, Jim, Floyd and Steve Schnitzler; ten grandchildren: Ronald, Megan, Tyler, John, Kenny, Shannon, Morgan, Zach, Angie and Mike; twenty two great-grandchildren: Camden, Peyton, Skylar, Brylee, Hannah, Brayden, Haley, Kailey, Natalie, Abigail, Alyssa, Shawn, Devan, Demi, Donnie, Tommy, Zoe, Elijah, Millie, Mattie, Chelsea and Jordan; two great-great-grandchildren: Aubrianna and Wyatt; six nieces and nephews: Terresa, Michelle, Laura, Melvin, Greg and David. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Clifford Schnitzler; parents, Vernon Thomas and Zula Cox Thomas Claypool; daughter, Norma Spangler; two grandsons: Jason Beyersdorfer and Asher Schnitzler; great-grandson, Maximus Spangler; five siblings: Katherine Cole, Evelyn Allen, Lula King, Gertrude Parker and Franklin Thomas. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, KY. Online condolences alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019