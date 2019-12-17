|
Dorothy "Dottie" Schott
Morgan Twp. - Dorothy "Dottie" J. Schott (nee Rost), beloved wife of the late William B. Schott. Devoted mother of Terri (Dennis) Hawley, Don (Beth) Schott, Ken (Jenny) Schott and Mike (Cathy) Schott. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Robert (Shirley) Rost. Dottie passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Friday (Dec 20) from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road Shandon, Ohio on Saturday (Dec 21) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church or St. Anthony Friary. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019