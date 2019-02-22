Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Butler - Dorothy E. Schwartz (92) passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born August 22, 1926 in Butler, daughter of the late Clifford and Clara Scott Bray. Dorothy was a member of the Flour Creek Christian Church in Butler, KY. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Theodore W. Schwartz and sister Maurine Shelton. Survivors include son Garry (Elaine) Schwartz, daughters Dianne Voss and Trisha (Tom) Frommeyer, brothers Alton and Kenneth Bray, sisters Retha Crail and Shirley Vater. Grandchildren Sundy Keichel, Rick Schwartz, Brent and Randy Voss, Marissa, Jacob and Mariah Frommeyer, 6 great grandchildren. Visitaion will be held from 11-2pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2pm Sunday also at the funeral home. Dorothy's final resting place will be in the Butler Cemetery in Butler, KY. Memorial donations, if desired, are suggested to the Plum Creek Food Share 961 Nagel Rd, Butler, KY 41006. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
