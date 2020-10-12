1/1
Dorothy "Dottie" Steenken
Dorothy "Dottie" Steenken

Villa Hills - Dorothy "Dottie" Steenken (née Hartfiel), 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dottie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Steenken and her daughters Patricia Steenken and Pamela Steenken McMillin. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Vollman (George) and Henrietta Mosley (Mike); her son, Kenneth Steenken, Jr.; brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" Hartfiel and Louis "Lou" Hartfiel (Shirley); grandchildren, Jill Miller (D.J.), Jody Wallace (Danny), Julie Hellman, and David Vollman (Katie); and her 5 great grandchildren, Eleanor, Matilda, Rowen, Piper, and Oliver. Dottie worked for many years as a clerk in the Kenton County Probate Court. She also worked for 25 years as a tour guide. She loved her trips and did not retire until she was 87 years old. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, Kentucky 41017, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, at 1:00 p.m. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dottie's name are suggested to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 6120 South Gilmore Road, Suite 206, Cincinnati, OH 45014. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
15
Burial
01:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
