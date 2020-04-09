|
Dorothy Sunnenberg
Cincinnati - born February 25, 1929 lived in Cincinnati most of her life. Dotty passed away April 7, 2020. Her children Pete, Chuck, Anna, Ralph and Carla. We will greatly miss her along with her Grandchildren Stacey, Aaron, Jessica, Alex, Nathan, April, Sam, Sonny and Lisa. Great grandchildren Isabella, Lorain, Henry, Cyreano, Luke and Layna. Dotty had a good life with all her people. We all enjoyed her fun exuberant personality. She always delighted us with her countless humorous stories. We love you mom, granny, great granny. Hopefully heaven became a bit brighter because of your Lovely smile and kind heart. Private Service will be held at Vine Street Hill cemetery with family only due to the Covid19. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020