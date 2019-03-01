|
|
Dorothy Swegles
Erlanger - DOROTHY SWEGLES, 89, passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2019, at the Baptist Village Care Center, in Erlanger, Kentucky. She was born Dorothy Geneva Lavely to Lloyd Thomas Lavely and Edith June (Jimmie) Prewitt, on January 17, 1930, in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She was a 1948 graduate of Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger and worked at Cincinnati Bell for over 34 years. She was a long-time member of the Erlanger Baptist Church, and a former member of the church choir. Dottie, as she was known, was an active member in the Northern Kentucky Woman's Red Hat Club, and for many years the Bell Telephone Pioneers, and both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Auxiliaries. Dorothy was preceded in death by both of her loving parents, by her younger sister Marsha (Louise) Ray (Raymond) of Erlanger, and by the love of her life, her beloved husband of 39 years, James Thomas (Jim) Swegles, of Florence, Kentucky. Dorothy loved her family above all else and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her Son, Daniel Lee (Danny) Tucker (Joyce) of Deer Park, Washington, her Step-Son, James Thomas (Tom) Swegles (Clara) of Garden Grove, California, her three Grand-Children; Bryan Tucker (Norma) of Anza, California, Nicole Swegles-Eatherton (Kenny) of Fountain Valley, California, and Robin Swegles-Malloy(Brian) of Garden Grove, California; Dorothy's seven great-grandchildren, David, Samuel, and Sarah Tucker of Anza, California, Payton and Dean Eatherton of Fountain Valley, California, and Samuel Malloy, with the US Marines, and Ryder Malloy of Garden Grove, California. She also leaves behind her brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, multiple cousins, and her many friends and former neighbors. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff of the Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Hospice for their compassion and dedication to Dorothy's care; the Village Care Center, located within the Baptist Village Retirement Community, for their continued care and friendship over the past four plus years; Jim's sister, Jerry Michaels, who was there for Dorothy day and night for many, many months after Jim's passing; Dorothy's niece, Connie Ray Veiock, for her friendship and many visits with her "Aunt Dordy; and finally, Dorothy and Jim's longtime friends Annie Adams and Yvonne Furnish, who made it a point to regularly visit and spend time with Dorothy, and to bring her gifts to brighten her day. Services for Dorothy will be held at the Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, visitation from 5 to 8pm, on Monday, March 4th, 2019, and Funeral Services Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00am, followed by her entombment next to her loving husband Jim at the Floral Hills Cemetery, in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials to 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, OH 45206 or 4050 Executive Park #402 Cincinnati, OH 45241 www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019