Dorothy York
Delaware - Dorothy M. York, 94, of Delaware, OH, formerly of Aurora, Indiana passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio.
She was born February 2, 1926 in Dearborn County, IN.
Dorothy worked as a Lab Technician for Proctor and Gamble, retiring after over 25 years of service.
She was a life member of St John Lutheran Church of Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. York.
Full service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church Aurora, 220 Mechanic St., Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in the River View Cemetery, Aurora, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to the St John Lutheran Church. If unable to attend services, please call the funeral home office at (812) 926-1450 and we will notify the family of your donation with a card.
The family deeply appreciates the support and love shown from friends, but the health and well being of everyone in our community is of top priority. We are asking everyone who will be in attendance to please remember the social distancing guidelines at all times, and the wearing of masks is recommended.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.