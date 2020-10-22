1/1
Doug Daly
Doug Daly

Taylor Mill, KY - Doug Daly, 78 of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on October 21, 2020. He retired from Sales after spending 25 plus years at Ridgeview Lincoln Mercury in Covington, KY followed by his time at Airport Ford. He loved to play Gin, adored his Grandkids, liked watching UK basketball and was a friend to everyone. He was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era. Doug is survived by his lovely wife of 47 years, Billie Wellbrock Daly; Children, Jaclyn Replogle (Jason), Bryon Todd Daly (Deanna); Sister, Joyce Hook (David); Brother, Daniel Daly (Phyllis); Grandchildren, Beckett, Brooks, Amanda, Brittany, Amanda & Michael. A Visitation will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 3 pm until the Honor Guard Service at 6 pm. The family requires that everyone wear a mask for the visitation & service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
OCT
26
Service
06:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
