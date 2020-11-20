Douglas Aleshire
Cincinnati - Douglas (Doug) Arthur Aleshire, 71, passed away on October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Cincinnati businessman, husband, father, and grandfather, he was born in Springfield, OH on July 21, 1949, to the late Jean Landaker and Melvin Aleshire. The youngest of six - Carolyn (Bill) Davis, Jim (Rena) Aleshire, Connie (Ron) Blumenschien, Preston Aleshire, and Linda (Bob) Rude. Doug grew up with a passion for all sports - especially baseball. He studied accounting at Wright State University and was in the Air National Guard. With his strong work ethic and desire to succeed, Doug built a stellar career and thriving business in the printing industry, serving retail customers in the Midwest. He is dearly missed by his wife Karen, and his children Chrissy (Matt) Ruppert, Jeff (Andrea) Aleshire, Erin Aleshire and Evan Aleshire. Grandpa (Papa) Doug leaves four wonderful grandchildren, Hannah Remy, Madison Schwartz, Arthur, and Poppy Aleshire. Also, many caring in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Doug was an avid golfer playing many beautiful courses, but none more than the Wyoming Golf Club. He was an expert at the grill, lover of all music and theater, and spending time in Longboat Key, FL. As hardworking as he was,he kept a light spirit and enjoyed bringing humor to all who met and knew him. We will miss Doug's beautiful singing voice, playful wit, and his gentle way with his canine companions - Kramer and Henley. A private service has been held with a cremation burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Doug's memory to any of the following: Inner City Youth Opportunities at icyocincinnati.org
, Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center at vicrc.org
, or Pets In Need at pincincinnati.org