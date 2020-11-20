1/1
Douglas Aleshire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Aleshire

Cincinnati - Douglas (Doug) Arthur Aleshire, 71, passed away on October 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Cincinnati businessman, husband, father, and grandfather, he was born in Springfield, OH on July 21, 1949, to the late Jean Landaker and Melvin Aleshire. The youngest of six - Carolyn (Bill) Davis, Jim (Rena) Aleshire, Connie (Ron) Blumenschien, Preston Aleshire, and Linda (Bob) Rude. Doug grew up with a passion for all sports - especially baseball. He studied accounting at Wright State University and was in the Air National Guard. With his strong work ethic and desire to succeed, Doug built a stellar career and thriving business in the printing industry, serving retail customers in the Midwest. He is dearly missed by his wife Karen, and his children Chrissy (Matt) Ruppert, Jeff (Andrea) Aleshire, Erin Aleshire and Evan Aleshire. Grandpa (Papa) Doug leaves four wonderful grandchildren, Hannah Remy, Madison Schwartz, Arthur, and Poppy Aleshire. Also, many caring in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Doug was an avid golfer playing many beautiful courses, but none more than the Wyoming Golf Club. He was an expert at the grill, lover of all music and theater, and spending time in Longboat Key, FL. As hardworking as he was,he kept a light spirit and enjoyed bringing humor to all who met and knew him. We will miss Doug's beautiful singing voice, playful wit, and his gentle way with his canine companions - Kramer and Henley. A private service has been held with a cremation burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Doug's memory to any of the following: Inner City Youth Opportunities at icyocincinnati.org, Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center at vicrc.org, or Pets In Need at pincincinnati.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved