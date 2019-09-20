Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Butler (Doug) Craig


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Douglas Butler (Doug) Craig Obituary
Douglas (Doug) Butler Craig

Cincinnati - Douglas (Doug) Butler Craig, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, departed to join the Lord on Sunday, September 15th at Carriage Court Senior Living facility in Marysville, Ohio. He was born on July 2, 1935 in Cincinnati, the son of Dorothy Butler Craig and Albert Edward Craig and brother to Patsy. He attended Hyde Park Elementary and Withrow High School, and served our country in the U.S. Air Force before graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1960. He was employed by the University of Cincinnati Alumni Office. Doug was an avid sports fan and participated in Tennis, Baseball and Golf with his many dear friends throughout his life. He was also an avid ice cream fan.

Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Holly; his sister Pat Walling; daughters Lisa and Chrissy; his son David (Beverly Dvorkin); his nephews Craig Walling (children—Nicole, Brittany, Morgan and Andrew) and Kit Walling; and close loved one Taylor Welch (Megan).

Visitation will be at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio on Saturday September 21st from 1pm-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now