Douglas Edward Chalk
Douglas Edward Chalk, 80 of Highland Heights passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, under the care of Bluegrass Hospice. He was a lithographer by trade, opening his own business, Edward Graphis Arts for 15 years. In retirement he worked at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the Pendleton Art Center. Doug is preceded in death by his loving wife Janet Chalk. Survived by his loving children Michelle (Mark) Recker, Kimberly (Tracy) Anderson, Donna (Mark) Poppe, Robin Chalk and Douglas Chalk, II, brothers James (Debbie) Chalk and David (Ann) Chalk and seven grandchildren. Memorials are requested to Bluegrass Hospice Care of Northern KY. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 19 from 1pm - 3pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020