Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett
Cincinnati - Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett, beloved husband of Kathi (nee Buchanan), loving father of Kami (Rich) Nicholson and Kasi (Nate) Detmer, G-Pop of Walker and Piper Nicholson, Austin and Denver Detmer, brother of Laura (Rodney) Schwing and son of the late Mary and Gene Kinnett. Doug was a dedicated and compassionate physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He shared his love of family, basketball, beer and Larry Bird with everyone. His humor and love for his wife, kids, grandkids, family and friends was unmatched and will be greatly missed by countless people. The world will be a little darker without his light. Doug passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at age 63 from complications of a rare blood disorder. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene Kinnett Boy Scout Memorial Fund: please make checks payable to Kami Nicholson and send to: Kami Nicholson, 10723 Lanyard Drive, Montgomery, OH, 45242 or to Stepping Stones (a disability services and support organization) at 5650 Given Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 (steppingstonesohio.org). Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
