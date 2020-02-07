Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Kinnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett Obituary
Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett

Cincinnati - Dr. Douglas G. Kinnett, beloved husband of Kathi (nee Buchanan), loving father of Kami (Rich) Nicholson and Kasi (Nate) Detmer, G-Pop of Walker and Piper Nicholson, Austin and Denver Detmer, brother of Laura (Rodney) Schwing and son of the late Mary and Gene Kinnett. Doug was a dedicated and compassionate physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He shared his love of family, basketball, beer and Larry Bird with everyone. His humor and love for his wife, kids, grandkids, family and friends was unmatched and will be greatly missed by countless people. The world will be a little darker without his light. Doug passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at age 63 from complications of a rare blood disorder. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gene Kinnett Boy Scout Memorial Fund: please make checks payable to Kami Nicholson and send to: Kami Nicholson, 10723 Lanyard Drive, Montgomery, OH, 45242 or to Stepping Stones (a disability services and support organization) at 5650 Given Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243 (steppingstonesohio.org). Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -