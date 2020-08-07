Douglas James Norman
Latonia - Douglas James Norman, 69, of Latonia, KY passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ in Latonia, KY and worked in the equipment repair division in the utilities industry. Doug enjoyed camping and fishing and was also a meticulous craftsman and welder. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Vivian Norman. Doug is survived by his daughter: Angela (Kevin) Meyer; son: Casey (Erin) Kalb; brothers: Michael D. Norman and Floyd C. "Bogie" Norman and grandchildren: Natalie, Ben, Ellie and Wells. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
