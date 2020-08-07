1/1
Douglas James Norman
Douglas James Norman

Latonia - Douglas James Norman, 69, of Latonia, KY passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ in Latonia, KY and worked in the equipment repair division in the utilities industry. Doug enjoyed camping and fishing and was also a meticulous craftsman and welder. He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Vivian Norman. Doug is survived by his daughter: Angela (Kevin) Meyer; son: Casey (Erin) Kalb; brothers: Michael D. Norman and Floyd C. "Bogie" Norman and grandchildren: Natalie, Ben, Ellie and Wells. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
