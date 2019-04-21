|
|
Douglas Kamphaus
Bolingbrook, IL - Douglas J. Kamphaus, 56, of Bolingbrook, Illinois and formerly of Milford, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 25, 1962 to the late Eugene and Nora (Longbottom) Kamphaus. Mr. Kamphaus is survived by his siblings: William (Lori) Kamphaus, Robert (Elizabeth) Kamphaus, Linda (Tracy Page) Barrett, Donald (Susan) Kamphaus, Todd Kamphaus, Christopher (DeeDe) Kamphaus, and Angel Kamphaus. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephew. A visitation for the public will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St., Milford, Ohio 45150 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019