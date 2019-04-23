Services
Douglas L. Braden


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Douglas L. Braden Obituary
Douglas L. Braden

Huntsville - Douglas L. Braden, 85, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, April 19, 2019, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

Doug was born in Dayton on March 14, 1934 to the late Paul Frederick and Ruth (Grimes) Braden.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Doug had worked as an insurance broker in California. He then transitioned to the radio business and spent 40 years as the owner / operator of WPFB AM/FM in Middletown and WPAY AM/FM in Portsmouth. Doug was an honorary deputy sheriff with the Butler County Sheriff Office. He loved his dogs, was a member of Mensa, was an avid reader and listened to talk radio.

Doug is survived by a daughter Lisa Braden of Huntsville, and a step-son David Elliott of Lemoore, California.

There will be no services at this time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
