Douglas Pessler
Cincinnati - Douglas Pessler, of Cincinnati, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born on April 14, 1965 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to David "Dugan" and Mary (nee Miller) Pessler. He graduated from Elder High School & then graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He ran many businesses & enjoyed playing poker. Doug was preceded in death by his father David "Dugan" Pessler. Survivors include his daughter: Alexis Pessler; mother: Mary Pessler; siblings: Michael (Liz), James (Melanie) & Nancy; nieces & nephews: McKenzie, Carson, Tyler & Connor. Memorial Mass at St. Aloysius on the Ohio, Sat., Sept. 5, 2020 at 1 PM. Celebration immediately after at the Hollow on the ball field. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Lung Assocation. www.braterfh.com