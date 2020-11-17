Douglas S. Magee



Cincinnati - Born in New Haven, Connecticut, to John F. Magee, Jr., and Helen "Rosie" Stephenson Magee on 11/2/1950, Doug was raised in Easton, Pennsylvania, and summered with his family at the New Jersey shore. He attended Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and graduated from Denison University in Ohio. Ultimately settling in Cincinnati, Doug spent his entire career in a field perfectly suited to him - library science - at a place he cared for deeply, the Cincinnati Public Library. Doug loved his pet geese, bird watching, playing Tuba in the local brass band, kayaking, volunteering at his favorite soup kitchen, visiting historic sites and playing pickleball. He was in every sense of the word, unique. Doug was predeceased by his brother John T. Magee, and his wife Marty Scott. He is survived by his brother Robert F. Magee and his wife Sharon of Greenville, SC; his brother in law, Charles Scott of Tuczon; his sister in law Margaret Magee, and his wife's second cousins Marilyn and Robyn Beatty of Cincinnati. A celebration of Doug's life in this era of Covid-19 will be held privately via Zoom.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store