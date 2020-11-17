1/
Douglas S. Magee
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas S. Magee

Cincinnati - Born in New Haven, Connecticut, to John F. Magee, Jr., and Helen "Rosie" Stephenson Magee on 11/2/1950, Doug was raised in Easton, Pennsylvania, and summered with his family at the New Jersey shore. He attended Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and graduated from Denison University in Ohio. Ultimately settling in Cincinnati, Doug spent his entire career in a field perfectly suited to him - library science - at a place he cared for deeply, the Cincinnati Public Library. Doug loved his pet geese, bird watching, playing Tuba in the local brass band, kayaking, volunteering at his favorite soup kitchen, visiting historic sites and playing pickleball. He was in every sense of the word, unique. Doug was predeceased by his brother John T. Magee, and his wife Marty Scott. He is survived by his brother Robert F. Magee and his wife Sharon of Greenville, SC; his brother in law, Charles Scott of Tuczon; his sister in law Margaret Magee, and his wife's second cousins Marilyn and Robyn Beatty of Cincinnati. A celebration of Doug's life in this era of Covid-19 will be held privately via Zoom.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved