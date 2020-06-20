Dov Hazony
Dov Hazony, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Rina Hazony; daughter Orly Rumberg (Steve); brothers Yehonathan Hazony (Ruth) and Yitchak Hazony (Linda); and grandchildren Eliana and Olam Rumberg.
Dov was born in British occupied Palestine in 1926 to Ukrainian immigrants and grew up in an interesting historical time. He traveled to the U.S. in 1947 to get an education. After graduating from UCLA with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, he spent 2 years working as a research engineer in Portland, Oregon before finding his true calling as a professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
For Dov, teaching and research were a passion not a job. He published a textbook in 1963 titled "Elements of Network Synthesis," wrote over 70 scholarly articles and obtained 9 patents relating to ultrasound transducers. He enjoyed traveling and took 2 sabbatical years to teach in Sweden and Israel. He particularly enjoyed working with graduate students and formed lifelong friendships with many of his students. He retired as an Emeritus Professor at the age of 78 after 45 years of teaching.
Throughout his career, Dov enjoyed consulting and collaborating professionally, whether it was with the physics department, The Cleveland Clinic or NASA. When recently questioned about what he did at NASA, his response was "I gave them advice."
Dov embraced technology and often worked late into the night on his computer. He was constantly thinking and would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night with the solution to a problem that he was working on. He was good with his hands and could build or fix almost anything in the house. He liked to conduct research in his basement laboratory. He enjoyed music and taught himself how to play the flute and mandolin.
Dov was devoted to his family. He was very close to his brothers despite a significant age and geographical distance. He embraced parenthood at the age of 42 and was close to his only child, Orly. He became a grandfather to Eliana and Olam just 3 weeks shy of his 80th birthday and was a natural grandfather with his quiet tone and gentle nature.
Most importantly, Dov was very devoted to Rina, his wife of 55 years. He enjoyed traveling with Rina by car all over the U.S. to visit friends and family and learn about different places. When Rina had lymphoma, Dov never left her side for 9 months.
Even though Dov spent most of his life in the U.S., he was very Israeli. He spoke Hebrew at home and stayed in close touch with friends and a large extended family in Israel. The following dedication from his book speaks volumes about the remarkable man that he was and the importance of his Jewish and Israeli heritage: "To my parents and the 6 million who lost their lives."
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum at nodcc.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.