Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Resources
More Obituaries for Doy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doy Baker Jr.

Add a Memory
Doy Baker Jr. Obituary
Doy Baker, Jr.

Cincinnati - beloved husband of Patti Baker (nee Brady), loving father of Christopher, Jonathan and Jennifer Baker. Dear grandfather of Dillon Schoenfeld and Bowen Baker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Doy passed away on Thursday, October 17 in his home, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 69. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10 at the Mentage Restaurant in Glendale from 3-6 PM. Memorial Donations may be made to - Blue Ash, P.O. Box 633597. Cinti, OH, 45263. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now