Doy Baker, Jr.
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Patti Baker (nee Brady), loving father of Christopher, Jonathan and Jennifer Baker. Dear grandfather of Dillon Schoenfeld and Bowen Baker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Doy passed away on Thursday, October 17 in his home, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 69. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10 at the Mentage Restaurant in Glendale from 3-6 PM. Memorial Donations may be made to - Blue Ash, P.O. Box 633597. Cinti, OH, 45263. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019