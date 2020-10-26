Dr, Ferdinand Joseph Metzger, Sr.
Florence - Dr. Ferdinand Joseph David Metzger, of Florence, passed October 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, at the age of ninety. He was born April 5, 1930 to his loving parents Ferdinand William and Jeanette. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Audrey, until her death in 2015, and father of six loving children. Dr. Metzger will be remembered as a family patriarch, beloved eye doctor, dedicated Florence City Councilman, soothing vocalist, tireless community volunteer, and avid outdoorsman. Ferd was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. Upon graduation from high school, Ferd enlisted in the US Navy where he served during the Korean War. Ferd graduated from Villa Madonna College and the Illinois College of Optometry where he received his Doctorate of Optometry degree (OD). He was the first optometrist in Boone County. He served on the Kentucky Board of Optometric Examiners and as President of the Kentucky Optometric Association. He was a member of the Florence Lions Club, Boone County Businessmen's Association, Kolping Sangerchor, St. Paul Catholic Church Choir, No. KY Executive Clowns and the Maplewood Children's Home Board. He was preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Jeanette (Cahill) Metzger; wife, Audrey (Henke); brothers, John and Edward; sister, Margaret Roberts and daughter Teresa Marie. Survivors include his loving children Ferdinand Joseph II (Teresa), Mary Jo (Don) Baker, Jean (Gene) O'Hara, Margaret (Keith) Zoeckler, Michael (Sandy), and Julie (Patrick) Aubuchon; 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Visitation is at Chambers & Grubbs, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY on October 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on October 30 at 10:00 am at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY, 41042. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Florence Lions Club Eyesight Fund, 29 LaCresta Drive, Florence, KY 41042 or the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.