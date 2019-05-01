Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Springfield Twp. - Drexel Lee "Drex" Winsted, 89 yrs old, passed away on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claire Winsted for 62 years. Loving brother of Wanda Sippel. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Korean War Era Army Veteran. Member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Member of the Bowling Hall of Fame in Hamilton, OH. Worked for Cincinnati Milacron for over 30 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Hamilton, OH). Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
