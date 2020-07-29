1/1
Dude Belt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dude Belt

Beloved husband of the late Pearl Belt (nee Payne), loving father of Joan (Dave) Espich, Becky (Arnold) Couch and David Belt, grandfather of Stephanie, Sarah, Kyle, Missy and Wayne, great grandfather of Landen, Izzy, Isaac, Greg, Beth, Dylan, Nathan, Lilly, Rylan, Jaxan, Caitlan, Grant, Jasper, MJ, Jupiter and great great grandfather of Taylin, Passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike (TONIGHT) Thursday July 30th from 5-8PM. Funeral service will take place in London, Ky. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved