Duel S. Apple
Fairfield - Beloved husband of the late Shirley Apple (nee Noe), step-father of Rick (Kathy) Noe, step-grandfather of Derek Noe, brother of Delbert L. (Lucy and the late Bernice) Apple and the late Charlene (Vernon) Lawhorn and Dallas Apple, uncle of Vickie (Ken) Fightmaster. Mr. Apple retired from General Electric. Duel passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at age 89. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 12 noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cheering for Charity, P.O. Box 53759, Cincinnati, OH 45253, or Butler Co. Animal Friends, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019