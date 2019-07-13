Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Celebration of Life
Following Services
4044 Rose Hill Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Duke Albert Steiner


1999 - 2019
Duke Albert Steiner Obituary
Duke Albert Steiner

Cincinnati - Although the earth has lost an amazingly kind soul, heaven has gained one of the sweetest humans. Duke Albert Steiner, born on June 17, 1999, passed away July 11, 2019. We know he is playing a round of poker with his late father, Rick Steiner, looking down on us together. Duke was a graduate of Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati, and was attending Indiana University, where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Duke was a gentle, sweet young man with unrivaled wit and infectious charisma. He put a smile on everyone's face with whom he came in contact. He will be deeply missed. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his friends, family, and of course, his hometown Cincinnati Reds. Duke is survived by his beloved brother, Ace, his mother Rachel Janeice Steiner, sister Jaclyn Montgomery, as well as his cousins Joey Steiner, Ricky Steiner, and Meredith Steiner-Burns, and his Aunt and Uncle Ellen and Corky Steiner. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Monday, July 15, 1:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. A gathering to celebrate Duke's life we will held at 4044 Rose Hill Ave, Cincinnati Oh 45229 following the service.www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 13 to July 14, 2019
