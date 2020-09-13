Dwight E. Witschger
Dwight E. Witschger, age 82, died Sept. 11, 2020 at his home. Husband of the late Carlyn "Kit" Witschger (nee Carson) brother of Barbara, the late Joseph, Margaret and Elaine, father of Theresa White, Darlene Barker and Denise Tyoe, grandfather of Tanya, Stephanie, Hope and Owen, also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, & numerous nieces and nephews. He served 23 years in the Marine Corps where he served two tours in Viet Nam and attained the rank of GySgt. He earned numerous medals and commendations. After retiring, he and Kit spent many years volunteering for the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. Sept. 16, from 5-7 PM with the Mt. Washington Yeatman Lodge #162 F&AM and Scottish Rite Ring services on Wed. at 7 PM. Graveside Service in Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH on Thur. at 2 PM, the procession will leave T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home on Thur. at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.