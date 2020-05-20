Dylan Scott
Elsmere - Dylan Alan Trevor Clifford Scott, 12, of Elsmere, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15th at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Dylan was a fun, positive, optimistic kid. He loved sports and never gave up to be the best at all he did. He enjoyed making others laugh, had all the best dance moves and brought a smile to the room. Dylan was a straight A student and his teachers enjoyed the inspiration he had on others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, classmates, sports family and anyone that knew him. Dylan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bonnie Blevins & Charlotte Newton. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Blevins; fathers; Ryan Litton, Ronald Scott; brothers, Ryan Litton Jr., RJ Scott, Justyn Pompilio, Avander Abrams & Caleb Litton; sisters, Brooklynne Scott, Laci Bowman, Ry-Anne Litton & Ry-Lynne Litton; grandparents, Jack Litton, Tamara Litton (Doug Gambrel), Ron Scott & Donna Clark (Glen Clark); maternal grandparents, Raymond Newton Sr. (Rita Prather); great grandmother, Susie Newton; and many aunts, uncles & cousins. A Visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 3 p.m. at the Erlanger Lions Club, 5996 Belair Dr., Florence, KY 41042. We encourage attendees to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Memorial contributions may be made to Erlanger Lions Club or the Northern Kentucky Youth Football League(ATTN: ELYA or NKYFL) at P.O Box 18486. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020.