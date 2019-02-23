|
|
E. Jeanne Burnes (nee Gibson)
Mt. Washington - E. Jeanne Burnes (nee Gibson) died Feb. 20, 2019, age 90 years, formerly of Mt. Washington, beloved mother of Bobbie Burnes and James (Brenda) Burnes, sister of the late Gerald and Joyce Gibson, dear grandmother of Alyson Burnes and Kristine Burnes. Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. on Mon. Feb. 25, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019