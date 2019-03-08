|
E. Sharon Roberts Heim
Finneytown - Sharon Roberts Heim. Beloved wife of the late Richard Arthur Heim. Devoted mother of Michael D. (Judi) Heim. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Katie) Heim, Angeline (Jared) Holley, and Sharon (Josh) Curole. Loving great-grandmother of Christian, Alyssa, Blake, MacKenzi, Riley, Ryan, Brynn, and Lillie. Dear sister of Betty Roberts. Preceded in death by her brother, the late David Freeman. Sharon passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Longtime member of Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church. Retired from Williamsburg of Cincinnati in 1994 after 18 years. Volunteered at the Mt. Healthy Alliance. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10 AM at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, 7612 Perry St., Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Epworth Endowment. Checks can be made payable to Mt. Healthy UMC (Important: Please write "Epworth Endowment" on the check memo line.). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019