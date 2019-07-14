|
Earl Beil
Villa Hills - Earl Beil, 94, of Villa Hills, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Earl was an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA and after retirement he spent many years as a licensed operator for Anderson Ferry. He served our country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force where he was a B24 Bomber Pilot. Earl was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley and a member of Bromley Vets. He loved fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lura "Aline" Beil (2016); parents, Edward and Verdalia Beil; brother, Roy Beil and sister, Helen Lewis. Survivors include his son, James Beil of Villa Hills; daughter Debbie (Paul) Anderson of Verona; grandchildren, Melanie Anderson, Stephanie (Greg Conley) Anderson and Justin Anderson. Visitation is on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 11:00 AM all in Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 110 Boone Street, Bromley, KY 41016.
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 14 to July 15, 2019