Earl Bene
Earl Bene

Liberty Twp. - 86, passed away Monday August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Bene. Earl was a Korea War Army Veteran, graduate of U.C. and retired from Cincinnati Milacron. Beloved father of Susan (Eric) Bolander. Step-father of Rick (Shirley) Hill, Marc (Gwendolyn) Hill and the late Laurie Burke. Grandfather of Alyssa, Megan, Ashley, Bryan, Kara, Tony, Angela and Marcus. Ten great grandchildren also survive. Mass of Christian Burial Monday August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Social distancing mandates and mask worn must be followed. Memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
