Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hebron Baptist Church
3435 Limaburg Road,
Hebron, KY
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
3435 Limaburg Road
Hebron, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl D. Brock

Add a Memory
Earl D. Brock Obituary
Earl D. Brock

Florence - Earl D. Brock, 86, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11, 2020. He was a Retired Train Master with 42 years of service to the Louisville & Nashville Railroad Co., a long-standing member and Deacon of Hebron Baptist Church and proud Veteran of the U.S.-Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Jean (Sparks). He is survived by his Sons, David (Rea) and Kevin (Dina), Sisters-In-Law, Linda Thorpe, Jenny Abner, Grandchildren, Adam (Amanda), Erin (Eric) Brock-Carlson, Matthew (Lexi), Sarah (Jeremiah) Branson and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. Services at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial to follow at the KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Memorials made to the Hebron Baptist Church sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -