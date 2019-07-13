|
|
Earl F "Shack" Shackelford
Florence - Earl F. "Shack" Shackelford, 80 of Florence, KY passed away July 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, KY. Earl was born December 26, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH to Earl D and Mary E Shackelford. He retired as owner/operator of Shackelford Printing Company, was a member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Wife Jilleen Shackelford in 2007 and Sister Martha Simpson. He is survived by 3 Children Anthony Shackelford, Steve Shackelford, and Robin Kruger, 5 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM with the funeral service to follow at 1 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Master Provisions Inc. Food Bank, 7725 Foundation Dr., Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 13, 2019