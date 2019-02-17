Services
Cozaddale Baptist Temple
10632 Eltzroth Rd
Goshen, OH 45122
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Cozaddale Baptist Temple
10632 Elzroth Rd.
Goshen, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl "Max" Gibson

Obituary Condolences

Earl "Max" Gibson Obituary
Earl "Max" Gibson

Morrow - Earl "Max" Gibson. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Rankin) Gibson. Survived by two step-children, Kelly (Dale) Saylor and Daniel Short; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother Harold Paul (Nancy) Gibson and sister-in-law Dorothy Gibson. Preceded in death by his brother Roy "Hoot" Gibson. Retired from Kroger after 44 years of service. Member of Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 F&AM. Passed away February 4, 2019 at the age of 63. An "Informal" Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 2 PM at Cozaddale Baptist Temple, 10632 Elzroth Rd., Goshen 45122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with medical expenses. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.