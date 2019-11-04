|
|
Earl Kuhnell
Burlington - Kuhnell, Earl John, Burlington, 70 born November 14, 1948 to the late , Annette (Folz) and Earl Anthony Kuhnell, beloved husband of Sue Ellen Kuhnell (nee Stapleton), father of Melissa Antoinette Kuhnell (Chris Howlett), stepfather to Patrick Sean Eviston, Timothy David Eviston and Amanda Eviston Bradford; grandfather to Ian Eviston, Bryce Eviston and Kennedy Bradford; great grandfather to Alex Eviston. Dear brother of Georgette Seitz (Patrick), Jeanette Roland (Joe) and Steve Kuhnell (Kelly). Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Earl will long be remembered for his outstanding work with children. His employment included: St. John's Home for Boys, Rockaway, NY; Covington Protestant Children's Home, Covington, KY; Holly Hill Children's Home, Cold Spring KY; Campbell County Juvenile Department, Newport, KY; Court Designated Program of Campbell County, serving as a Court Designated Worker and later as a Field Supervisor traveling to all areas in the Commonwealth; Kentucky State Coordinator for Civic Education; Administrative Office of the Courts Truancy Diversion Program; and returned to the Court Designated Worker Program of Boone County. He volunteered on many local, regional and state boards, including the Foster Care Review Board on which he served on the Executive Committee; implemented the Truancy Diversion Program in several Boone County Schools along with six other Kentucky counties; worked with judges, police, nurses, EMT's and victims to inform thousands of high school and college students of the consequences of "The Deadly D's" - Drinking, Drugs and Driving." He received many special Awards and Certificates - the most recent being the Hall of Fame Award from the Administrative Office of the Courts Department of Family and Juvenile Services in recognition of exemplifying the highest standards of leadership, dedication and service to the Department of Family and Juvenile Services, awarded on September 12, 2019. There were many others, too numerous to mention. In his free time, Earl was a keen amateur photographer and a stained- glass artisan whose work was sold in several galleries. Needless to say, Earl will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all the children whose lives he touched. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp, Erschell Funeral Home. There will be Celebration of Life held on Thursday, November 14th from 2-6 at Encounter Vineyard, 115 Main Street, Newport KY 41071. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Hospice of the Bluegrass, www.bgcarenav.org or Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242-1816.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019