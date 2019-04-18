|
|
Earl L. Fulmer
Covington - Earl L. Fulmer, 83, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Jess and Cecil Marie Fulmer. On April 27, 1957 Earl married Mary Ann Darpel and she survives. Earl loved the outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting and metal detecting. He spent many years blessing the lives of families by playing Santa in the Northern Kentucky area. Earl will be sadly missed by his family, and those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his sons Michael L. Fulmer and Robert E. Fulmer, his brothers Jess, Walter and Carl, his sisters Virge Moore and Joan Deets.
Earl is survived by his wife of almost 62 years Mary Ann; his loving daughter Terri (Rick) Mueller; grandchildren Christopher Fulmer, Allison Mueller (Adam) Volpenhein and Logan Mueller; brother Hugh Fulmer; sister Shirley Runge; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions have been requested to the St Elizabeth Foundation for the Cancer Care Center, 1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019